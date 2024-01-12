Visit Detroit & city kick off 'On the Clock' neighborhood tour ahead of NFL Draft

Amid the playoff bliss for Detroit Lions fans, the City of Detroit is starting the countdown for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The draft is set to take place in Downtown Detroit on April 25-27 and bring hundreds of thousands of people to the city.

Visit Detroit, in partnership with city leaders, are kicking off the "On the Clock Tour" starting Saturday.

It's a neighborhood event program that will bring the fun and excitement of football mania to residents across the seven districts of the City of Detroit.

Each tour stop from now until April will feature a unique activity focused on the district.

There will be arcade-style games, food trucks, arts and crafts, appearances by Roary, the Detroit Lions mascot, interactive inflatables and other football-themed stations.

It starts with Winterfest at Kemeny Recreation Center this weekend.

Here's the schedule for the On the Clock tour. All are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

