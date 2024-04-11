Here's how to watch the NFL Draft and pre-draft specials on Channel 7

The NFL Draft is coming to Detroit and WXYZ is proud to be your home for the NFL Draft all three days of the event, April 25-27.
Related: NFL Draft in Detroit: Everything you need to know
Related: Here's what people can expect at the NFL Fan Experience in Detroit during the draft
Related: Fan shuttles, people mover, scooters & more: Here are transportation options for the 2024 NFL Draft
WXYZ is proud to air four different draft pre-shows leading up to the draft in Detroit.
They are:
- Countdown to the Draft: Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Detroit on the Clock: Thursday, April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Detroit on the Clock: Friday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Detroit on the Clock: Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The draft will be simulcast on Channel 7 and air on ESPN.
Below is the draft schedule:
- April 25: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- April 26: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- April 7: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.