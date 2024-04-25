Why community is top of mind for Rich Paul, founder of popular sportswear brand Klutch Athletics

(WXYZ) — An incredible pop-up shop opened its doors to the public today just in time for the official launch of the NFL Draft downtown.

It's filled with merchandise from a new sportswear brand called "Klutch Athletics" and they are in partnership with New Balance.

The founder of Klutch Athletics has been linked to big names like LeBron James and Adele.

But this launch isn't about them; it's about giving back to the community.

Rich Paul grew up in Cleveland and began working with NBA Superstar LeBron James nearly 20 years ago.

"It pulled me from my environment ... too much idle time," Paul said.

Paul says growing up, his mom was addicted to crack cocaine and his dad, who died of cancer, had another family but was present in his life.

He wrote this book called "Lucky Me" and shares his story with kids.

"I think it's important this is one of the rules in the book, not to submit to your environment," he said.

Paul, now in his 40s, is the founder and CEO of the new sportswear brand, Klutch Athletics. He has partnered with New Balance to make it happen.

"I had this vision to start a sportswear brand that was based on performance and style and comfort but also connected back to the community," Paul said.

He is here in Detroit for the NFL Draft and created this cool Klutch pop-up store on State Street that will be open two days during the draft, and the clothing is for everyone.

"The everyday athlete ... I think everyone has athleticism within them," he said.

But the community connection is key.

100 kids from Cass Tech were invited here for this panel discussion moderated by Detroiter and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill.

Rapper Baby Face Ray and two of Paul's NFL athletes Chase Young of the New Orleans Saints and Will Anderson of the Houston Texans were on the panel.

"I think every time we think about our community strategy, we always start with a foundation of community finding that connectivity of community," he said.

Paul's other company the Klutch Sports Group represents more than 300 athletes and is responsible for inking more than $400-billion in contracts.

"I don't just look at the athlete as a dollar sign, we have a deeply rooted relationship whether I speak to you everyday or every 10 days," he said.

Baseball phenom Sebastian Shorter, only 15 from Cass Tech, came here to this pop-up to meet Paul. Sebastian's mom says he is ranked second in the state with a 91 mile-per-hour fast ball.

"When you think about an agent what's the most important thing?" I asked.

"Somebody you can rely on," he replied.

"I think it's a great opportunity first of all for all of our young males and to see an African American male like Rich Paul become as great as he has become doing what he does," Briga Shorter, Sebastian's mom, said. "I just think its a great opportunity for our kids to see," she said.

Nathan Forbes, a nationally known developer and co-owner of Somerset spearheaded this event with Cass Tech.

"Rich and i go back close to 20 years he's had an amazing career but the best thing about rich is that he's always trying to give back to kids," Forbes said.

Lisa Phillips is the principal of Cass.

"They are getting a lesson in life ... they are so excited about meeting people that they would never meet in life," she said.

And for Paul and his team that equals a job well done.

The Klutch Athletics pop-up store will be open Thursday and Friday from 11a.m.-7 p.m. They're selling t-shirts, hoodies, track jackets and pants.

