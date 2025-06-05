Nintendo lovers wait in long lines ahead of Switch 2 release

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — While you were sleeping, die-hard gamers stuck it out in the rain, waiting hours to get their hands on the hottest new console.

Some people literally lined up for days for a Nintendo Switch Two. The craze has taken over the globe, and even metro Detroit.

Pre-orders sold out within minutes back in April, and just days earlier, some major retailers contacted customers, to let them know their pre-orders had been canceled. So this morning is major for anyone trying to get their hands on one.

Not everyone in line at this Southfield Target is a dedicated gamer. One man, who says playing his new Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be his weekend plans, and a Detroit elementary school principal is here going on nine hours in line just to keep her promise to students.

"I am in the target parking lot at 2 a.m.," said Dr. Lakeisha Simpson.

Yep, that's Dr. Simpson, Mann Learning Community's Principal. You're probably wondering how she ended up in this situation.

"We had a pep rally on May 2nd. At the pep rally I promised them that I would do my best to get them a Nintendo Switch," Dr. Simpson said.

That Nintendo Switch 2 is the school's end-of-the-year raffle prize. Students get up to four entries for meeting and exceeding academic goals. All 364 students are keeping tabs on their progress, and letting Dr. Simpson know.

"I had kindergarteners coming up to me telling me they mat their typical goal," Dr. Simpson said. "They stop me all the time asking are you still looking for that Nintendo Switch? So

I can’t wait to put the box right there so they can see it."

Three chairs behind her in the Southfield Target's line, is Marvis Sanders.

"So far so good," Sanders said on the wait. "A little tired. I just woke up not too long ago."

He waited in line for the original Switch eight years ago. He's an avid Switch player, joined by hundreds across the country waiting for the new drop, in lines outside Targets, Best Buys, Staples and Costcos. Here in metro Detroit, some places even had Midnight launch parties.

"I’m just one of those people who are like 'hey, they got the new one coming out? I want it.' You don’t have to tell me. Graphics are better? Nope. Take my money. That’s pretty much me I’m like I want it, I want it," Sanders said.

The Switch 2 has better graphics, a bigger screen and modified controllers. Marvis is letting everyone know now: this is how he'll be spending the next few days.

"Mario party, Mario Kart, some Pokemon, some Yugio. Just have a grand ole time," Sanders said. "A new game console and no work."

If you want to get a Switch 2, it's in stores as supplies last, and it's a limit of one per custimer. It'll run you up to $500.

