No contamination found in Livonia water, boil water alert remains in effect

11:24 AM, Feb 24, 2018
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The first set of water sample tests show no bacterial contamination found in Livonia drinking water.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until the results from a second set of sample tests return without contamination.

Tests were required after the loss of water pressure that was in Livonia's water distribution system due to a series of water main breaks.

The second round of water samples were taken Saturday morning to provide confirmation that no bacterial contamination exists.

Until the city lifts the advisory, residents are reminded not to drink the water without boiling it first.

