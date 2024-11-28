'No need to terrorize us': Detroit's Grandmont residents frustrated over larcenies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Residents in the Grandmont neighborhood on Detroit's west side say they're frustrated by larcenies that have occurred throughout the year. The most recent incident happened just days before the holidays.

Tamara Regan has lived in the Grandmont neighborhood for seven years. She loves the community but has been on edge throughout the last year due to larcenies and trespassing incidents.

WXYZ Tamara Regan

“Break-in after break-in after break-in every night to the point where now we joke about it, who’s turn is the next," Regan said. “There is no need to terrorize us like this.”

Last September, she caught a man jumping her fence on her home surveillance system, looking through her car windows. The man got spooked and took off. She says she has a chat with members of the neighborhood and they discuss the larcenies in the area.

This past summer, a large number of items were stolen including lawn equipment.

Tamara Regan An individual looking into Tamara Regan's car last September

“At the beginning of the summer, they were jumping gates, taking lawn equipment, trying to break into homes, looking into homes, so it’s been really bad," resident Quintin Ceasar said.

Most recently, Regan yet again caught a man stealing her package on her home surveillance last Saturday around 2 p.m. Detroit Police say multiple homes were hit in this most recent attack. Cmdr. Dietrich Lever of the 8th Precinct says they believe they have identified the individual and are looking to bring him into custody.

Tamara Regan Packages being stolen in the Grandmont neighborhood last Saturday

Detroit police say larcenies are actually down throughout the city but are slightly up in the 8th Precinct. Lever says they are aware of the incidents and are investigating. They have increased patrols and say the prowler from earlier this summer has been apprehended and charged.

“I really would encourage those people to stop doing this before somebody gets hurt. It’s unnecessary," Regan added.

Detroit police say if you're having packages delivered before the holidays, make sure to track them. And if you're not home when they're being delivered, ask a friend or neighbor to pick it up.