Non-traditional public school sees trend in enrollment growth

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — While public high school enrollment across Michigan has been declining since 2013, one non-traditional program in Oakland County is bucking the trend with remarkable growth that has administrators and education experts taking notice.

The International Academy West in White Lake, a public school of choice within the Huron Valley Schools district, has seen its enrollment double in the past year, with similar growth expected for the upcoming school year.

"The International Academy West specifically is seeing massive increases in enrollment, specifically a double in last year, and we expect the same in the upcoming school year," said Paul Salah, superintendent of Huron Valley Schools.

The International Academy has multiple locations in the area and ranked U.S. News and World Report #8 Best High School in the U.S. and #1 in Michigan. As far as college readiness, it ranked top national and state for College Readiness & Curriculum Breadth.

Niche.com ranked #1 in Michigan for Best Public High Schools & Best College Prep Public High Schools.

The school offers the International Baccalaureate program and is free. The west campus is open to students from Oakland County and neighboring counties. Classes focus on preparing students for their next steps after graduation, which parents say is a major draw.

Senior Nicholas Marinescu said the program has been rewarding.

"It's definitely been challenging, that's for sure. But I think it's safe to say that this program has armed me with all the tools I need to kind of succeed and know how to orient myself and my day-to-day life," Marinescu said.

Fellow senior Asahi Natsume praised the school's approach to encouraging independent thinking.

"Within classes as well, you're very much encouraged to form your own thoughts, to have an opinion, to speak up about what you may feel is important to you," Natsume said.

Both students have received college acceptance letters and are looking forward to applying International Baccalaureate (IB) credits toward their post-secondary education.

They will also graduate with IB Diploma Programme, which is globally recognized.

Principal Ryan Parrott said the school's collaborative environment sets it apart from traditional high schools.

"The biggest difference is we are a program of choice for students. All of our students are coming in together and understand that they're going to be working all four years together throughout this international baccalaureate program. It is a highly collaborative environment. Students really get to know each other," Parrott said.

Parent Karin Bottomley, whose daughter will be an incoming freshman and third child to attend the program, says she encouraged her children to attend.

"We just kind of realized this was a hidden gem within the Huron Valley school district and we really encouraged our kids to come here," Bottomley said.

The school's success comes as state data shows enrollment at Michigan public high schools has been declining since 2013. Jon Margerum-Leys, dean of the School of Education and Human Services at Oakland University, attributes the overall decline to population changes and increased educational options.

"What was once a monolithic option and a really good option — again, I want to say how important community-based public schools are — but as we've added these other options inevitably, the main option sees less students, fewer students and in Michigan. That means less money, so the finances get really complicated for the schools," Margerum-Leys said.

According to the Michigan Department of Education, the state's declining birth rate has contributed to enrollment decreases in traditional public schools. The rapid increase of charter schools has also played a role, with the number jumping from a cap of 150 in 2011 to 366 as of the 2024-25 school year.

“As Michigan’s birth rate has declined [mdch.state.mi.us], enrollment in traditional public schools has been decreasing slightly in recent years.



Local school districts and Michigan are working collaboratively to attract more students in numerous ways, including new laws and other measures to improve student literacy, expanding preschool and secondary school programs, developing and hiring more outstanding and highly qualified teachers, providing better school mental health services and advocating successfully for school funding increases. The state has shown improvements in many metrics that measure progress toward goals in Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan [michigan.gov], including record-high metrics for graduation rates, participation and success in Advanced Placement exams and participation in Career and Technical Education programs.



We support parents’ right to choose the most appropriate educational setting for their children, however, the proliferation of charter schools in the state has contributed to enrollment losses in traditional public schools along with the declining birth rate. The number of charter schools in the state, which was capped at 150 until a change in state law in 2011, had jumped to 366 as of the 2024-25 school year.” Spokesperson, Bob Wheaton

Margerum-Leys, a third generation educator, has had experience interacting with families and administrators of all school types. He believes having options can benefit families but says the decision can be complex involving various factors.

"It's good for each family to have some choices and some positive ways to do what's best for their own kids," Margerum-Leys said.

