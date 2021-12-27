Nonprofit offering six months of free music therapy to people living with physical and mental disabilities

BERKLEY, MI (WXYZ) — Danny’s Miracle Angel Network Foundation (D-MAN), a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people with severe physical and mental disabilities, is offering a limited number of persons with disabilities six months of free music therapy at their Music Therapy Recording Studio in Berkley, Michigan.

The Music Therapy Program gives people living with disabilities the opportunity to work with Board Certified Music Therapists and Audio Engineers and record and produce their own music hands-free.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the ability to expand the program and offer more people the opportunity to create their own music and experience the benefits of this remarkable therapy,” D-MAN Founder and Chairman, Ziad Kassab said. “The music therapy technology used in our studio for people with severe disabilities allows them to achieve awe-inspiring music and physical, cognitive, psychological, and social outcomes that significantly improve their quality of life! They also become part of our D-MAN family and form lasting friendships and relationships.”

Their new grant program will provide a limited number of spaces for anyone living with physical and neurological conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy, paralysis, traumatic brain injuries, or other challenges, the opportunity to participate in weekly two-hour therapy sessions free of charge for six months!

Anyone with a disability can apply for a grant here. DMAN Grant Application for Music Therapy [docs.google.com]. No musical ability is required. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2022.

For more information on D-MAN’s Music Therapy Program click here http://www.mydman.org. [mydman.org.]