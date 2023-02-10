Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday.

The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and children from each grade have fallen ill. They say in one class, 10 students were throwing up within a four hour time span.

7 Action New's Chief Health Advisor says the norovirus, often referred to as the stomach flu, actually has nothing to do with the flu. And although the majority of people can recover in just a few days, there are some severe cases.

"Some infections can actually be severe, lead to severe dehydration and even death," Dr. Nandi says.

He says babies, older adults, people with compromised immune systems, and women who are expecting are at a higher risk of getting seriously ill.

According to the CDC every year more than 109,000 people are hospitalized because of the virus. At least 900 people die.

Norovirus is sometimes mistaken for food poisoning but there are distinct differences. Typical symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain. Symptoms can last anywhere between one and three days but a person can remain contagious for days after feeling symptoms.