FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Seniors at North Farmington High School have an annual tradition where they take ID photos in well-crafted costumes parodying celebrities and popular film and TV characters.

This year, students stepped it up even more.

They shared their creative photos on Twitter with the hashtag #NFID19.

Check out some of the most creative ones below:

Starting senior year off on the right foot #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/sXCCElQuKg — Claudia (@Claudiac0302) September 13, 2018

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

Matt Patricia made an appearance at Picture Day!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/glHP4zbwW8 — NF Girls BB (@NFGirlsBB) September 13, 2018

#NFID19 Dear Darla, I hate your stinking guts. You make me vomit. You're scum between my toes! Love, Alfalfa. pic.twitter.com/saIOAK821K — Patryk Marshick (@patrykmar01) September 13, 2018