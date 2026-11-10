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Northville High School on lockdown after threatening phone call; Six Mile Road closed

Multiple officers are investigating what is likely a non-credible threat as students shelter in place and K-9 units review the building. Parents are being directed to Ward Church.
Northville Township police generic
WXYZ
Northville Township police generic
Chopper 7 over Northville High School after reported bomb threat
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NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville High School is on lockdown after the school received a threatening phone call, and Six Mile Road between Beck and Sheldon has been closed.

Multiple officers with Northville Township Police are on site investigating what is likely a "non-credible threat."

See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper 7 over Northville High School after reported bomb threat

Officials say they are following protocol, and students will be held in the building until it's clear to release them.

Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement is bringing K-9s in to review the building.

Parents are being asked to go to Ward Church and will be notified when they can go to the high school to pick up their children.

Six Mile Road by the high school has been shut down.

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