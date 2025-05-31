Northville man returns home after visiting every country, setting new world record

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northville man has returned home after completing a world adventure that has earned him a spot in the record books. Michael Zervos returned home Friday after 499 days, traveling to every single country in the world.

His travel time passes that of current world record holder, Taylor Demonbreun.

The 36-year-old left his home in January of 2024 to attempt to beat the record. He said he was craving creativity and an adventure.

"I’ve always been a thrill seeker," he said.

However, he says it was more than just about the thrill. At every country, Michael had one simple question he wanted to ask: 'What is the happiest moment of your life?'

We learned about Michael’s exciting travels when we met his parents at one of our Let’s Talk events.

On Friday, we were invited to the celebration of Michael's safe return, after visiting 195 countries and taking over 230 flights.

“I'm just beyond excited. It’s probably one of the happiest moments of my life," his mother Mary Zervos said. “When we said goodbye to him, there were two things I said to him: I said 'please come home safe and sound,' and 'I know you’re going to break the world record.' And he did!”

At Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Michael put the final pin on his map to complete his adventure, as he now reflects on his journey abroad that’s set to break the world record.

For his family, it’s been an emotional ride.

“It’s been a tough journey, having him gone for so long. Especially some of these countries that have been so dangerous," Mary said.

Michael said he ran into road bumps at points, worried he wouldn't be able to complete his large goal.

“I mean I was deported, I was in a jail, I was accused of crimes," he said.

Michael Zervos' 86-year-old grandmother, Cannella Katsikas

However, Michael says it was worth it, his 86-year-old grandmother, just happy she could be here as he finishes this adventure and heads to his next.

"I say, I cannot die until I see Michael...I did it," Cannella Katsikas said.

Michael is now working on a book about his travels and about happiness. Until that is released, you can check out his travels on his Instagram.