Novi police investigate death, multiple illnesses following dialysis treatments

(WXYZ) — Novi police say they are investigating a death and multiple medical illnesses following recent dialysis treatments.

According to Novi police, they were responding to a report of a possible missing 72-year-old woman when they found the woman deceased inside her vehicle. She had not come home following her appointment at the DaVita Dialysis Center at 27150 Providence Parkway in Novi, police say.

Police say that during the investigation, they discovered that Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital was treating several patients who had also recently received treatment at the Novi DaVita Dialysis Center.

WXYZ DaVita Dialysis

Four patients are being treated at the hospital, with one in the intensive care unit. According to police, a fifth patient who was treated at a DaVita Southfield location was also hospitalized.

7 News Detroit reached out to police after a viewer called the newsroom asking us to get answers. Shortly after, the police department issued a press release regarding the investigation.

Investigators say they have not yet established a connection between the cases and treatment received at DaVita Dialysis.

As a precaution, police say the Novi DaVita Dialysis Center is currently closed. The Oakland County Health Division says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating.

DaVita issued the following statement to 7 News Detroit on Wednesday afternoon:

“We are aware of the incident and out of respect for patient privacy, we are unable to comment on its specifics. Our unwavering focus remains on delivering exceptional care for our patients, many of which are medically vulnerable with complex care needs. We are proud to be part of the Novi community and care for our patients with the same intensity and commitment we bring to our teams.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.