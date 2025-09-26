Novi restaurants prepare for homecoming weekend despite water main break boil advisory

NOVI, Mich (WXYZ) — Restaurants across Novi are refusing to let a water main break dampen homecoming weekend festivities, with local establishments taking extensive precautions to ensure customer safety while maintaining service during one of their busiest weekends of the year.

The city of Novi remains under a boil water advisory until Sunday following a water main break, but restaurant managers and owners say they're fully prepared to serve the expected influx of homecoming diners safely.

At Black Rock Bar and Grill, general manager Tory King said the restaurant is ready for the formal crowd.

"We're going to have the kids coming in in suit and tie here tomorrow, so for dinner and just for walk-ins," King said. "We're ready to rock and roll and ready to serve people and get the kids for homecoming."

WXYZ

Restaurants like Black Rock Bar and Grill and Maples Bar and Bistro have implemented comprehensive safety measures to protect customers during the boil advisory.

Michael Huerta, manager at Maples Bar and Bistro, detailed their extensive preparation process.

"We actually burned all the ice in our machines. We sanitized, disinfected all our holding wells where the ice goes. We're not using any (soda) guns, but we have all bottled water and we're executing it that way," Huerta said.

Previous coverage: Novi water main break forces school closures, threatens homecoming weekend activities

Novi water main break forces school closures, threatens homecoming weekend activities

Chef Michael Banks at Maples emphasized their commitment to customer safety above all else.

"We're definitely focused on putting the guests first and prioritizing how we do things. If they can do it in the woods, we can do it here," Banks said.

WXYZ

Alexandria Cuisine owner Djon Lulgjura has also made significant adjustments to accommodate the water advisory while maintaining service quality.

"We boil the water for the coffees. We have bagged ice. We bought all drinks. We're giving away free bottled water to people," Lulgjura said.

WXYZ

Ford's Garage owner Billy Downs said his restaurant is fully stocked and prepared to serve customers safely throughout the weekend.

"We'll have water. It's all bottled water, and all of our sodas will come to bottled sodas. If we make drinks, we have clean sanitary ice that we will use as well as using that same bottled water or bottled sodas to make our drinks," Downs said.

Previous coverage: Businesses, neighbors navigate water main break

Businesses, neighbors navigate water main break as repairs stretch overnight

The restaurant has already received numerous calls from concerned customers about weekend availability.

"We have had a number of people call in terms of reservation, and we've confirmed that we'll be open for the weekend," Downs said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

