Nurse accused of sexually assaulting woman at hospital arraigned on charges in another case

(WXYZ) — A local nurse who's already been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital is now facing new charges in a separate case.
Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios was arraigned Thursday on charges in connection to the sexual assault of a 41-year-old woman in Detroit back in May.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the defendant forced his way into a porta-potty, attacking a woman he knew.
He's charged with third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case.
Berrios is also charged with sexually assaulting a woman on August 18 at Sinai-Grace Hospital. He's already been arraigned in that case.
The judge ordered a $100-thousand cash surety bond for Berrios on Thursday.
Investigators say they are also looking at other possible cases.