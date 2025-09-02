Nurse accused of sexually assaulting woman at hospital facing new charges in separate case

(WXYZ) — A nurse accused of sexually victimizing people at Detroit's Sinai Grace Hospital is now facing more criminal sexual conduct charges.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios is now facing two new charges of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was originally charged with three counts of third-degree and two counts of fourth-degree.

Nurse accused of sexually assaulting woman at hospital; police fear more victims

The 47-year-old worked as a nurse at Sinai Grace Hospital, but law enforcement sources say the new allegations took place in Detroit but away from the hospital.

Detroit police released the photo of Figueroa-Berrios, who is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on August 18 at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.

The new charges stem from a new victim in a new case. We reached out to an attorney for the nurse, who declined comment.

Sources tell us more victims are coming forward thanks to our reporting.

Figueroa-Berrios was first arraigned on Thursday, and I learned that three of the original counts are tied to one victim.

Prosecutors have been careful not to release more details, saying it could put their case at risk.

Looking into the prior history of Figueroa-Berrios, I've also found charges were requested by Livonia police for criminal sexual conduct in 2021 for a 2020 incident, but they were denied due to insufficient evidence. Charges were requested again in February 2022 for a 2021 incident.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in part, "The case is currently being reviewed. Until the review process has been completed, we cannot predict that charges will issue."

At this point, prosecutors are looking at three or more victims in total, and more could be coming. Figueroa-Berrios is likely to be arraigned on new charges on Wednesday.