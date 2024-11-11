NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Holly on Sunday night

The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Holly on Sunday night as storms moved through the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado had an estimated peak wind of 70 mph with a one-mile path and 50-yard width.

It touched down at 6:56 p.m. about one mile southwest of Holly and lifted two minutes later.

"The tornado began in a wooded marshland southwest of Holly and continued northeast into the Village of Holly before dissipating just east of the center of town near the intersection of Martha St. and Washington St. Sporadic concentrated small tree and large limb damage, loss of roofing material on several facilities, construction site damage, and minor siding and fascia loss were observed along portions of Tenny St., Lock St., Legrande St., Sherman St., Saginaw St., Church St., Martha St., and Washington St.," the NWS said.

American Legion Post `149 in Holly suffered significant structural damage after the storm.

According to the Legion Post's Facebook page, the damage came after the storm hit Holly around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. A large portion of shingles got blown off the roof, with a horizontal crack forming in a major section of the hall.

"For safety reasons, entry into the building is strictly prohibited as we address these structural concerns," the Post said via social media. "While initial observations suggest that strong winds may have lifted the soffit, causing the roof to shift and break a mortar joint separating it from the wall, these are only early speculations. A professional assessment is necessary to determine the full extent of the damage."

The Legion Post also thanked the Holly Fire Department for their prompt response to the storm damage, saying in part that "their professionalism and support mean so much to us." Thankfully, no one was injured during this event. With the Post temporarily closed, all rentals and gatherings at the building are suspended until further notice.

