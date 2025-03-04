Oak Park elementary school students surprised with free copies of new 'Dog Man' book

(WXYZ) — At Pepper Elementary in Oak Park, the education staff doesn't just want kids to learn how to read. They want them to enjoy reading, and "Dog Man" is helping them do just that.

When it comes to literacy, you may be surprised by the power of one book.

"He's like super funny and little Jim is so cute and he likes cupcakes," said Bethany Duller, a third grader.

One book at a time, students at Pepper Elementary are falling in love with reading.

"I feel like I can do it, because I read like 116 books," said Parker Cornelious, a second grader.

Encouraging the joy of reading is why every second and third grader is taking a break from the classroom and stepping into Dog Man Day!

"For whatever reason, our students are just enamored by Dog Man," said Emanuel Haley, the principal at Pepper Elementary.

Principal Emanuel Haley declared Tuesday, March 4, Dog Man Day at the School.

"We have to think outside of the box and that includes incentivizing reading," said Principal Haley.

The incentive Tuesday: a copy of "Dog Man: Big Jim Begins."

Haley says it's a big deal for the school where 80 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

"What this giveaway does is it provides us with the opportunity to expand our children's home library," said Principal Haley. "It extends their vocabulary, they're interested in it and when children are reading what they like to read, they have a tendency to want read more, and the more you read, the better you become at reading."

It was a fun kickoff to National Reading Month and an extension of WXYZ and the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give A Child A Book" program. This past summer, WXYZ-TV did a call out for donations from employees and the community, and with funds collected and a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Fund — we are giving out more than 20,000 books to children in the community.

A few weeks ago, we were here with Scholastic when each student got five books to take home.

Now the author of the "Dog Man" series, Dav Pilkey, is gifting even more books.

"I'm so happy about this. I love this book and it's new, so I want to read it when I get home," said Prezelle Cunningham, a second grader.

To these students, "Dog Man" is much more than a character in a book.

"Dog Man encourages his self to do more things and he never gives up," said Jalayah Hopkins, a third grader.

"Dog Man is very funny and confident about many things," said Zoe Van, a third grader.

"He's funny and I like all his books," said student Illy Dye.

Illy says she has read nine "Dog Man" books, saying it's taught her how to be a better reader.

"I like to read new words and if I don't know some of the words I look at the picture," she said.

And that's what all of this is all about.

"What happens is eventually they're gonna get hooked on reading," said Principal Haley.

