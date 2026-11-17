PONTIAC, Mich. — Longtime volunteers at the Oakland County Animal Shelter are relieved after county officials agreed to delay planned restrictions on volunteer activities following concerns about how the changes could affect the dogs.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Oakland County animal shelter delays volunteer restrictions after pushback

The shelter had planned to eliminate volunteer dog walking on weekends and holidays, along with its Dog Day Out program, beginning Nov. 20. Volunteers say the news came a little over a week ago, and without warning. The changes prompted push-back from volunteers who say the programs provide dogs with exercise, socialization, enrichment and opportunities to find adoptive homes.

You can read the full announcement of the cutting of volunteering times and the Dog Day Out program below:

Oakland County

Oakland County

Oakland County

But after volunteers raised concerns and 7 News Detroit began reaching out to county officials, the shelter announced Monday that it would delay implementing the changes while it gathers additional information and holds further discussions with volunteers.

You can read the Oakland County Animal Shelter's full updated statement below:

"Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center has heard the concerns regarding the announced changes to volunteer activities. We value the dedication of our volunteers to the animals, and the knowledge they bring through the time they spend with them. Their contributions are an important part of the shelter’s ability to provide care, enrichment, companionship and opportunities for adoption.

We recognize that changes affecting volunteer participation deserve a clear explanation and meaningful opportunities for feedback and that not all volunteers have had an opportunity to discuss the changes at the two meetings that were already held.

We will therefore delay implementation of the announced volunteer program changes until these discussions have taken place and we have gathered additional information. This pause gives us time to listen more fully, better understand your concerns and consider options together."

For Rose-Ann Adams, who has volunteered at the shelter years, spending weekends there is a commitment she and other volunteers take seriously.

Rose-Ann Adams Oakland County Animal Shelter volunteer Rose-Ann Adams

“Rain, shine, sleet doesn’t matter, holidays, we’re there every Saturday and Sunday,” Adams said.

Volunteers say weekends and holidays are especially important because they provide opportunities to spend time with dogs when staffing is limited. Volunteers are able to take the animals on walks, give them breaks from their kennels and help them become more comfortable around people and the outside world when staff at the shelter are tied up with other work.

“The kennel staff, they do good job with the dogs, they do what they can, but they have a job to do. They can’t take a dog out for an hour long walk," long-time volunteer Randi Alexander said.

Meghan Bureu, another shelter volunteer, helps with the Dog Day Out program, which allows dogs to spend time outside the shelter environment.

WXYZ Oakland County Animal Shelter Volunteers

She says the outings help dogs adjust to everyday sights, sounds and experiences they might not encounter inside a kennel. They also give potential adopters a better understanding of a dog's personality.

Bureu said volunteers have received positive feedback from people who adopted dogs after seeing them outside the shelter.

“People say, 'If we saw that dog the way it acted in the shelter, we would’ve never adopted it, but we saw it out with you guys',” Bureu said.

Volunteers said they were caught off guard when Shelter Manager Robert Gatt notified them of the planned changes. According to the shelter's notice, the goal was to establish two designated quiet days each week, to give dogs more time to rest and decompress.

The shelter also cited liability concerns surrounding off-site outings. In a separate letter, Gatt said that, following guidance from Oakland County Corporation Counsel and Oakland County Risk Management, only county employees would be permitted to take shelter dogs off county property for temporary outings.

Volunteers questioned why trained and experienced volunteers could no longer take dogs outside the shelter.

“How is that any different than fostering?” Bureu asked. “To not have volunteers makes no sense, why you would push volunteers away who want to give up their time?"

Volunteers said they requested meetings with Gatt to better understand the decision, but felt their concerns were not addressed. They said they were told the decision had been made and would not be changed.

After reaching out to 7 News Detroit, volunteers learned Monday that the shelter was delaying the planned changes.

While volunteers welcomed the announcement, they said questions remain, including whether weekend dog walking and the Dog Day Out program will ultimately be restored.

For now, they say they plan to continue speaking out on behalf of the animals.

“It’s just about the dogs. Any time they can get out, it’s better for them,” Adams said.