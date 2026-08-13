FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted 11-6 Thursday to approve a $1.5 million contract with Planned Parenthood of Michigan to help fund the Ferndale Health Center — the only Planned Parenthood location in Oakland County.

The vote followed hours of public comment from residents who traveled from across the county to weigh in on the decision, with supporters calling it an investment in women's health and opponents arguing against the use of taxpayer dollars.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report below:

Oakland County approves $1.5 million Planned Parenthood contract in 11-6 vote

Commissioner Charlie Cavell, whose District 19 covers Ferndale, voted yes on the contract.

"We're giving up to 1.5 million to Planned Parenthood in $206 increments because we'll be reimbursing for care provided to Planned Parenthood for Oakland County residents," Cavell said.

WXYZ Commissioner Charlie Cavell

Cavell said the funding comes at a critical time for the clinic.

"Planned Parenthood has been going through a transition where they've been losing a bunch of money from federal sources, so this is a great opportunity to step in," Cavell said.

Six commissioners voted against the contract, including Commissioner Christine Long of District 12.

"I am against it using taxpayers' funding. The $1.5 million, that's a hefty amount of tax dollars. In my district, I overwhelmingly had all phone calls… that all wanted me to vote no for it," Long said.

WXYZ Commissioner Christine Long

Some residents and others opposed the contract, citing the fact that Planned Parenthood provides abortion services.

"Using our tax dollars to financial support an organization that provides abortions is a serious matter of conscious," one resident said during public comment.

Jonah Lyon, a Northville resident, also spoke against the contract.

"I don't think it's necessarily fair for the government or county government to use the money that everybody has contributed to such a polarizing topic," Lyon said.

WXYZ Jonah Lyon

The president of Right to Life of Michigan responded to the vote in a statement: "Today's vote represents a complete failure of local government to hold itself accountable to the taxpayers."

Supporters of the contract argued that Planned Parenthood provides a wide range of services beyond abortion, including yearly checkups, STI testing and treatment and birth control.

Jenna Lindsay, a Clarkston resident and clinic defender, pushed back on the characterization of Planned Parenthood as primarily an abortion provider.

"In fact, abortions only make up… less than 5% of the services they provide," Lindsay said.

WXYZ Jenna Lindsay

Justine Galbrith, a Troy resident, also spoke in favor of the funding.

"I think they do important services. They provide important series for folks that aren't always available everywhere else," Galbrith said.

The president of Planned Parenthood of Michigan issued a statement following the vote: "This funding will help sustain Planned Parenthood of Michigan's ability to provide trusted, high-quality sexual and reproductive health care at our Ferndale health center and throughout the community."

The $1.5 million contract between Oakland County and Planned Parenthood will run through August 2028.

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