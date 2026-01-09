PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help following a deadly shooting that left a 19-year-old Warren man dead in Pontiac.

Deputies say Cornelius Traves Murphy Jr. was found dead in a field Wednesday morning after a neighbor discovered his body. Investigators believe the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakland County deputies seek public's help in deadly Pontiac shooting

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Murphy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and deputies are still searching for a suspect.

"We have some ideas but again, it's real early. We could use the public's help if they saw or heard anything, or if they have any information about this," Bouchard said. "Obviously, we have a dead 19-year-old and we want to hold the person responsible accountable."

Deputies responded to North Jessie Road near Michigan Avenue in Pontiac Wednesday morning after receiving the report. According to Murphy's family, his car and body were found in different locations.

"We know his car and his body were not in the same place. His body was found far away from the car. But they're not telling us anything at the moment. They're still working on it," said Kyriel Foster, Murphy's sister.

Thursday night, Murphy's family gathered at Privacy Lounge in Pontiac to mourn their loss. His siblings described him as ambitious, hardworking, kind and a great role model.

"He was really all I had. He was my heart and I love him. I don't know how to feel," said Contrell Murphy, Cornelius' brother.

The family is still grieving the loss of another sibling who died in 2020 after becoming ill.

"I just want to get justice for my brother. We just need to know something," Foster said.

"My brother did everything. He was loved by everybody," said Ariel Hunter, Cornelius Murphy's sister. It's just really heartbreaking. We want to know what happened. We're clueless. We're trying to put together the pieces. We're just puzzled."

Cousin Cherelle Bartley said the family is struggling with the sudden loss.

"We all are just really going through it right now. We're all in shock about it. We don't know how to feel or what to say. I'm hurt for my family members," Bartley said.

Bouchard offered condolences to the family and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Our deepest condolences and prayers and they should know we're going to hold this person accountable. And if you have that piece of information, think, if this was your family, shouldn't you share this information to help us hold this person accountable? If so, please do so," Bouchard said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

