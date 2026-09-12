Oakland County fights DTE rate hike request, asks residents to submit electric bills as evidence

Oakland County officials are pushing back against a proposed 10% electric rate increase from DTE Energy, and they want residents to help make their case.

DTE filed a $474 million rate hike request with the Michigan Public Service Commission earlier this year. If approved, the increase would not take effect until March 2027. Both Oakland and Macomb County boards voted to intervene in the case, arguing the proposed hike is too steep.

Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair Dave Woodward said the county is now asking residents to submit copies of 2 electric bills — from December 2025 and April 2026— to be used as evidence in the proceedings.

"A 10% rate increase is just absurd, it is out of proportion of reality," Woodward said.

Woodward said the county is looking for a strong sample of bills to demonstrate the real-world impact of recent rate changes on customers.

"We need a good sampling, 500-1000 would be a good sample that we can look at and show with empirical concrete evidence, with actual bills, that the true experience of the rate increase wasn't just the 5% approved earlier this year, it's probably double digits," Woodward said.

The push to intervene comes as businesses and residents across the region report rising utility costs. In downtown Royal Oak, Alchemi and Johnny's Speakeasy owner John Prepolec said his electric bill has doubled since he opened 10 years ago. This summer, he said his monthly electric bill reached nearly $2,000.

"It's not like I can replace my air conditioner you know? That's a huge user of it, but you're a restaurant, you can't have people sweating," Prepolec said.

Prepolec said a 10% rate hike is difficult to justify given the current economic climate.

"I think when inflation is around 3.5%, I think 10% is pretty high," Prepolec said. "They just pass along the cost increases, I'd be curious to what they're doing to cut their costs."

In a statement, DTE said in part: "Our customers' bills remain below regional and national averages, and the grid is getting more resilient — with outage times improving 90% from 2023 to 2025." The company also said that after this rate hike request, it plans to pause rate hike requests for 2 years.

Royal Oak resident Matthew Gray said he would be willing to participate in the county's bill submission effort.

"Yeah if I knew someone was going to take a look at it and there would be some follow up, I would submit my bills," Gray said.

Oakland County residents can submit their electric bills through an online form at https://publicdocs2.oakgov.com/Forms/DTEBillSubmission.

The Attorney General's office is also among the officials fighting the rate hike request.