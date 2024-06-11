Oakland County prosecutor outlines plan to help prevent gun violence

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says gun violence is a public health crisis, the most common cause of kids dying in the U.S.

It's why she’s now announcing steps to take action.

“My reaction to move to the right and a door between us saved my life,” says Molly Darnell, a school teacher and survivor of the Oxford High School Shooting in 2021.

“For me, I hope the protocol isn’t just read, but implemented with community members and parents asking for them to be implemented,” says Molly.

On Tuesday, McDonald released the plans outlined in a new report from a commission to address gun violence created in 2022. More than 20 stakeholders took part in the project.

“We don’t need just experts to solve this problem, we can solve it, all of us,” says McDonald.

She says evidence based solutions come from applying common sense rather than arguing about guns. The protocol includes always having independent investigations after a mass shooting and creating a list of questions for schools and employers that includes examining their threat assessments.

“You can go on this website, it will be there and models and practices you can bring to your school or organization and say 'do we have this?'” says Karen.

Another member of the committee Deleah Sharp has also suggested the plan will be a game changer. Her brother was also killed in a shooting.

“This is real life strategies and a more realistic approach,” says Deleah. She credits McDonald with also forming the “All of Us Foundation” to support more public programs, create safe spaces and establish more curriculum to identify and help those struggling.

“It’s not just psychologists. It’s including community members, organizers, law enforcement,” says Deleah.

The outlined protocols also connect survivors with mentors, and hold ongoing sessions.

“I’m not arguing about guns. I want to know the science and why is it the number one cause of death. Why don’t our kids know how to prevent this state of crisis?” says Karen.

This is also Gun Violence Awareness Month, at a time when so many are seeking solutions.

For more information visit: allofuscan.org.

