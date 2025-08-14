Oakland County sheriff investigates if Ram's 'stolen' mechanical bull was an honest mistake

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a $35,000 mechanical bull belonging to the Ram brand was reported stolen following Pontiac's "Roadkill Nights" event, only to be found 600 miles away in North Carolina.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Ram's $35,000 mechanical bull returns after mysterious 600-mile journey

Sheriff Michael Bouchard expressed frustration over the incident that prompted a 67-hour search and wasted department resources.

"It's very frustrating to find out that it wasn't stolen after we put a fair amount of resources into that situation," Bouchard said.

WXYZ

The investigation is now focused on determining whether this was a publicity stunt or a genuine miscommunication.

"That's what we are trying to figure out if someone knew and there was an intent there or if it was a massive communication failure, which can happen. We're not casting any aspersions, but we want to find out what the answer is," Bouchard said.

Ram Trucks

The mechanical bull was discovered in North Carolina in a pickup truck owned by a contractor hired for the Roadkill Nights event. It was returned to Michigan Thursday morning.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Ram brand explained: "After 67 hours of uncertainty and a 1,200-mile roundtrip journey to and from North Carolina, Bucking HEMI® has returned. It was mistakenly taken by one of the show contactors, who realized the error after media coverage brought it to their attention."



Previous coverage: Ram under investigation for possibly filing false police report about stolen mechanical bull

Ram under investigation for possibly filing false police report about stolen mechanical bull

Barbara Murillo, a social media influencer known as Lady Octane, was at the event and rode the mechanical bull.

"My husband got on first and I think he lasted two seconds and so it was kind of a challenge between us. I was like I am doing this, I want the T-shirt. So I jumped on and managed to last the 15 seconds to win the T-shirt," Murillo said.

Barbara Murillo

When Murillo heard the news about the missing bull, she was shocked.

"We were shocked! Who would do that? Who would take something?" she said.

Murillo doesn't believe it was a publicity stunt but rather a breakdown in communication.

"I hope it truly wasn't someone trying to thieve it and take it and run with it. That's not the Dodge style," Murillo said.

WXYZ

Bouchard said the investigation continues.

"We have to figure out what exactly played out," he said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

