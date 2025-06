PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said one person has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a high school graduation in Pontiac.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard is set to make an announcement at 12 p.m. on the arrest. Watch it live here at 12 p.m.

Police say they are also searching for a second suspect, but didn't release more details. We'll learn more at the news conference.