Oakland Co. sheriff to announce regional task to address high-end home break-ins

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard will be announcing the creation of a new task force to address the rise in break-ins of upscale homes in exclusive neighborhoods in metro Detroit.

International crime ring suspected in burglaries of luxury homes across Oakland County

Related: International crime ring suspected in burglaries of luxury homes across Oakland County

Sheriff Bouchard will be joined Wednesday by representatives from various metro Detroit law enforcement agencies to discuss the goals of the task force and how local agencies will work together to eradicate the incidents.

Related: Crime rings from Latin American countries targeting luxury homes in Oakland County, sheriff says

Bouchard is also expected to provide updates on the status of recent investigations.

Series of Bloomfield Township high-end home burglaries leaves community on edge

Related: 'It’s alarming': Series of Bloomfield Township high-end home burglaries leaves community on edge

The press conference will take place Wednesday afternoon at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Pontiac headquarters.

