International crime ring suspected in burglaries of luxury homes across Oakland County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An international crime ring out of Chile is suspected in a series of recent burglaries across Oakland County, according to a source close to the investigation.

Law enforcement officials said, so far, the thieves have been striking at night or late evening when no one is home.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said there could be nine cases or more as an increasing number of police agencies get involved, comparing details of home invasions in their jurisdictions.

"It's been very, very unsettling," said one homeowner in Bloomfield Township where two homes were targeted this month. "We haven't had an incident like these back-to-back incidents in 23 years."

The intruders are after cash, jewelry, safes that can be carried, and expensive handbags.

"They're coming with very clear intent. Get in. Get as much as they can, get out," Bouchard told 7 Action News.

The most recent known burglary was Saturday night in Bloomfield Hills.

Sheriff Bouchard said the incidents are increasing and thankfully no one has been injured.

"We don't know what their behavior would be if they encountered a homeowner," Bouchard said. "It appears that they try to make sure no one is home and no alarms go off."

People are being encouraged to make sure their doors and windows are locked and alarms set.

Bloomfield Township Police said surveillance photos and videos are still being analyzed.

If you have information that could help investigators, you're urged to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office or your local police department.