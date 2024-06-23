Oakland County sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard identified the fallen deputy as Bradley J. Reckling, who had been with the department for nine years. He was a father of three young children — ages 5, 4, and 1 — with a fourth child on the way.

The sheriff's office held a press conference Sunday afternoon to provide information about the incident.

Bouchard said a car was stolen between 1 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on Saturday at Red Oaks Water Park in Madison Heights. The victim in the car theft is a Rochester Hills resident, Bouchard said.

The sheriff’s office’s auto theft unit started looking for the car, which is a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.

Three detectives were searching for the vehicle in Detroit, Bouchard said. A detective found the vehicle and was behind it. The driver stopped the stolen vehicle, people got out and shots were fired at Reckling. Bouchard called the shooting “an ambush.”

Reckling was shot in the head, chest and torso area. An officer down call was made around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

The detective’s vehicle was unmarked and did not have a dash camera.

Detroit police and Michigan State Police responded to the scene quickly, Bouchard said. Three people were taken into custody.

“(Detroit Police) Chief White called me within minutes,” Bouchard said. “Detroit police and MSP helped set up a hard perimeter and within that perimeter, three individuals were taken into custody.”

Reckling worked “extensively at the Rochester Hills substation,” according to Bouchard. Reckling recently started working in the auto theft unit.

Several of Reckling’s colleagues wrote messages about who he was and Bouchard read some of those during the press conference.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the shooting death of one of our Oakland County Sheriff deputies. Please keep him, his loved ones and county colleagues in your heart today. I’ve been in contact with Sheriff Bouchard to offer support to sheriff’s office employees during this difficult time.”

