Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigating after businessman shot & killed in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 66-year-old businessman was shot and killed earlier this week.

Police tell us that Sam Simko, a Commerce Twp. resident, was found shot to death at his business in the 1000 block of University Drive in Pontiac on Monday around 8 p.m.

Deputies got to the scene after Simko's business partner called authorities. Simko was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, with an autopsy planned for today.

Anyone with more information about this information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP and can remain anonymous. The Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrested in this case.