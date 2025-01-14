Watch Now
News

Actions

Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigating after businessman shot & killed in Pontiac

Oakland County Sheriff's Office-2.png
WXYZ
Oakland County Sheriff's Office-2.png
Posted
and last updated

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 66-year-old businessman was shot and killed earlier this week.

Police tell us that Sam Simko, a Commerce Twp. resident, was found shot to death at his business in the 1000 block of University Drive in Pontiac on Monday around 8 p.m.

Deputies got to the scene after Simko's business partner called authorities. Simko was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, with an autopsy planned for today.

Anyone with more information about this information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP and can remain anonymous. The Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrested in this case.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!