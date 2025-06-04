Oakland County task force busts massage parlors in human trafficking investigation

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are facing human trafficking and prostitution charges following a six-month investigation by an Oakland County task force that uncovered illegal operations at multiple massage parlors.

Runping “Lisa” Huang and Chunxiu “Eva” Xu were arraigned over the weekend and remain in custody at the Oakland County Jail. The investigation is one of nearly 30 human trafficking cases in Oakland County since November.

The investigation began when Novi police received an anonymous tip about suspicious activity at a Thai massage business near 10 Mile and Meadowbrook roads.

"This one anonymous tip led to obviously the investigation and the surveillance that they were doing and through that, they were able to identify multiple locations," said Cmdr. Kristie Gruenwald of the Novi Police Department.

Using undercover officers, the task force connected the illegal activity to another massage parlor on Grand River Avenue in Farmington.

Police say five victims who were transported from out of state and coerced into sex work under exploitative conditions are now receiving assistance from local nonprofits.

Residents expressed shock upon learning about the alleged criminal activity in their neighborhood.

"I was shocked, appalled. I didn't realize until I was on a walk just now this was happening right down the street from where we live," said Kaitlin Wells, who lives near the Novi massage business.

People who work nearby reported that the business kept its door locked during daytime hours and primarily served male customers.

"Just men, I have only seen men. I have not seen one woman go in there," said Isaiah Lewis, who works in the area.

Gruenwald emphasized the importance of community vigilance in identifying potential human trafficking operations.

"What we really want to do is encourage the public, the residents, the community if you see something that seems odd to say something, report it," Gruenwald said.

Wells expressed gratitude for the investigation, saying, "I thank God it was being investigated and the authorities did what they could and took care of it."

