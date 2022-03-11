Oakland University to lift some indoor mask mandates March 20

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University has announced it is lifting most of its mask requirements by March 20.

The university sent out a letter to students and staff on Friday address that masks will no longer be required except in classrooms, laboratories, Graham Health Center, and non-academic spaces that are non-conductive to social distancing practices.

According to the mask mandate letter, Oakland University will no longer require campus members and visitors to complete daily health screenings to be on campus.

Those experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are still advised not to come on campus and get tested for the virus.

