Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine'

Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 13, 2022
(AP) — Former President Barack Obama says he tested positive for the coronavirus. But he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

Obama says on Twitter, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

Obama is encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S.

There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

