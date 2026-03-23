Oberon Day 2026: Here are events across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — While it may not feel exactly like Spring, one of the first signs of warmer weather is here — the arrival of Bell's Oberon.

Monday, March 23, is Oberon Day as the wheat beer begins flowing on taps across Michigan.

Bell's also said Oberon Light will return in 2026 after its debut last spring. It became one of the top-selling alcoholic beverages in Michigan, according to the brewery. Bell's Oberon Light comes in at 4% ABV, 99 calories, and six carbs.

If you're looking to celebrate Oberon Day, you can find events across the area below.

Monday, March 23

Metro Detroit



Howlers & Growlers in Grosse Pointe Park - 3 p.m.

Ford's Garage in Utica - 4 p.m.

Johnny Black's (all locations) - 4 p.m.

Slow's BBQ in Detroit - 5:30 p.m.

Bell's Taphouse at Little Caesars Arena - 6 p.m.

Ford's Garage in Dearborn - 7 p.m.

The Bev in Beverly Hills - 12 p.m.

Ann Arbor



Brunch at Fraser's Pub - 10 a.m.

Rappourt - 3 p.m.

Old Town Tavern - 5 p.m.

THe Grotto - 6 p.m.

Bill's Beer Garden - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Metro Detroit



Mercury Bar in Detroit - 4 p.m.

Thee Office in Romeo - 5 p.m.

Brown Iron Brewhouse in Washington Township - 5 p.m.

The Taphouse at Little Caesars Arena - 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Metro Detroit



Dox Grillhouse in St. Clair Shores - 3 p.m.

Bierkeller Tavern & Eatery in Taylor - 6 p.m.

The Octopus Beer Garden in Mt. Clemens - 5 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Metro Detroit



Sidecar Slider Bar in Sterling Heights - 3 p.m.

Cabana Blue in Clay Township - 5 p.m.

Ann Arbor



Circ Bar - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

