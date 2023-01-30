OCC's campus closure in 2025 prompts future land use concerns

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland Community College campus in Waterford Township is set to close in 2025. Now, there's some pushback from citizens concerned over future use of the property.

It's the Highland Lake Campus. The sprawling 155-plus-acre property with its woods, trails and hills has attracted not only students but hikers and nature lovers in Waterford and the surrounding communities.

7 Action News spoke with a woman who said she's been walking her 10-year-old rescue dog their daily for several years.

“This is Toby," Christina Larkins said. “We just enjoy the nature and seeing all the animals and neighbors and whatnot."

On its website, OCC explained its future plan and reasons for closing the Highland Lake Campus. Reasons include declining enrollment and more students taking classes online.

“That is very heartbreaking to hear because I know Toby will definitely miss our daily walks and hikes, and I know there’s a few older people out here who use the path. I see them out here daily," Larkins said.

Another local woman, Margaret Hull, started a petition at change.org where concerns about the future of the property, potential development and public access have been raised.

Also, a nonprofit called Conservation of Waterford Lands is looking to preserve wildlife.

Waterford Township Supervisor Gary Wall said OCC discussed their plans with the township in November and laid out their reasoning for closing.

Wall said, “They done all their homework. I mean, they know the business better than anybody else does and they made the decisions that needed to be made.”

He said since the property is currently zoned educational, a new buyer would have to go through the process and approval of getting it rezoned.

That's to the dismay of those who want the land preserved.

“We interacted with those folks, and I understand where they’re coming (from). You got to be able to see the big picture. You do. I worked in construction development my whole life. I don’t care what new subdivision went in, somebody was upset," Wall explained.

In a statement to 7 Action News, Oakland Community College said: