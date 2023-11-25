Officials investigating explosion in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are investigating an explosion that happened in White Lake Township Friday night.

It happened in the area of M-59 and Bogie Lake Road.

Police said vents and canisters that regulate air flow to an underground gas line exploded.

Residents in the area reported their houses shaking twice.

Shortly after, huge fiery plumes of smoke went into the air. The fire has since been put out.

There were no reports of injuries. Police said they were conducting air testing Friday night.

Bogie Lake Road from Highland Road to Biscayne Boulevard was shut down late Friday night as authorities worked at the scene. People were asked to avoid the area.

7 Action News is working to learn more about the incident and will provide updates as they come in.