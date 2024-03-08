Officials provide update on industrial fire and explosion in Clinton Township; here's what they said

(WXYZ) — Officials in Clinton Township provided an update Friday on the massive industrial fire and explosion that killed a 19-year-old on Monday night.

We're told there is still some burning on the affected property near 15 Mile and Groesbeck where the fire happened.

Crews are still working four to six hours a day and have poured 2 million gallons of water, according to the fire chief. A pile of steel is making it hard to completely put out the hot spots.

The fire chief said those areas that are smoldering are difficult to get to, and crews need the right equipment to be able to get to those hot spots.

Officials are reminding people not to pick up the canisters that were sent around the area for miles and avoid touching any shrapnel from the canisters that exploded.

"It's a major, major concern, in talking with the representative from the ATF the other day. That's one of the big things on a little bit of a delay," Fire Chief Tim Duncan said.

We're told there are EPA workers on scene and more are expected to arrive in the area in the coming days.

Those who are looking to report damage can call 586-469-5022.