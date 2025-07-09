Officials searching for missing 85-year-old man last seen in Livingston County

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are searching for a man who was last seen in Livingston County.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Spaulding, 85, was last seen on July 5 around 9:40 p.m. leaving his home in Oceola Township on Argentine Road near Brophy Road.

Livingston County deputies were assisted in a search on Sunday by several agencies including the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan Independent Search and Rescue. They searched Spaulding’s 40-acre property and nearby area using ATVs, drones, manned aircraft and K-9s, but they did not locate him.

Spaulding is described as 5-foot-8 and about 160 pounds. Officials say he is an avid walker who is known to travel long distances, which could mean he’s not in the area that was searched Sunday.

Livingston County deputies are asking residents to check their properties as they continue to look for Spaulding. However, they are urging residents to not search wooded areas, swamps and thickets as those who are not trained to search there could get hurt.

Anyone with information on Spauldling’s whereabouts can call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7959.

