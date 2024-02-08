Officials work to contain spill in Bear Creek, but say they've stopped the source

Officials from the City of Warren, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are investigating a spill in Bear Creek.

The creek meets Red Run Creek near the area of Chicago Rd. and Van Dyke in Warren, and continues southwest through the city to around 9 Mile and Ryan Rd.

According to officials, they were notified about discoloration in the creek around 11 a.m. on Wednesday where the drain opens up around 12 Mile.

They did say they are confident they have stopped the source of the spill.

Once they were notified, officials went to the location and found non-rain water and traced it through the storm system and narrowed it down to a small industrial area.

Officials say they think they have identified the source of the spill.

The EPA arrived on the scene Thursday morning and are working to contain the spill in the creek and the storm sewer system.

Officials said they have mobilized two contractors and have collected samples from the storm sewer system and from the creek and are awaiting results.

They are also cleaning the storm sewer system, and they expect results in the next 24 hours.

According to EGLE, Bear Creek is a tributary of the Clinton River that discharges into Lake St. Clair, and out of an abundance of caution, they did notify drinking water treatment plants in the area, however, no action has been needed.

Mayor Lori Stone reminded the public that their drinking water is safe.