One-on-one interview with Haley Stevens on her campaign for U.S. Senate

7 News Detroit is sitting down with Democratic candidates and the Republican candidate running to fill Senator Gary Peters' open Senate seat.

Rep. Haley Stevens is one of two people running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, hoping to win the seat currently held by Sen. Gary Peters.

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Stevens is a four-term congresswoman from Birmingham with a manufacturing background. On a recent visit to Broadcast House, she opened up about her vision to help improve quality of life in Michigan.

“How do you plan to move this state forward?" I asked.

"Well look. I’m Michigan’s manufacturing geek. I was chief of staff on President Obama’s auto rescue that saved 200,000 manufacturing jobs here in Michigan," she said.

Watch our full interview with Stevens in the video below

One-on-one with Haley Stevens, who is running to be the Democratic nominee U.S. Senate

Serving four terms in Congress, Stevens said she's confident she can work across the aisle and identify ways to reduce living costs, price of fuel and more. She also said she's uniquely qualified to bring jobs.

“And I want to make sure that we are lowering costs, that we’re standing up for this manufacturing sector which means lessening our dependence on China, not starting a trade war with Canada," Stevens said.

On education, Stevens talked about fully funding special education and supporting teachers with higher pay.

“Where do you feel we’re falling short and what do you think can be achieved at the senate level?" I asked.

“We are falling short in terms of funds, for people going into the education profession. My father was a DPS teacher who taught kindergarten & first grade in the City of Detroit. I want more people to pursue that career," Stevens said.

I also asked about healthcare.

“I’m the only one who has stood up to big pharma, to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Capping insulin at $35 a month for older Americans. I want to do more of that," Stevens said. "The goal is universal healthcare that is quality and affordable.”

“What do you think about more data centers coming to our communities? How should they be regulated? Do you see benefits?” I asked.

“Our utility companies, they are selling rate payers, taxpayers and residents out. It is not right. Either lose your federal funds, cut executive pay or stop raising rates. There’s been promises around data centers and yet costs are still going up," she said.

On data centers, Stevens also said we must ensure jobs aren't being lost, and communities are protected. She said her larger view, when it comes to leading in Washington, deals with building coalitions.

“We are getting Republicans to join us, on legislation for labor rights. Healthcare to lower costs. We’ve actually historically taken legislation to the house floor," Stevens said. “When I say I’m going to go to the U.S. senate and ban stock trading for members of congress, spouses and children, candidates for these offices including VP and President, I’m going to do that.”

Stevens also tells me she supports a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully alongside Israel.

“I have repeatedly called for this war to end and acted accordingly. This is the U.S. war with Iran. In terms of the broader challenges in the middle east and our alliances abroad, the goal has got to be peace. We’ve got to see a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. Israel and Lebanon," she said.

Lastly, she said she's proud of picking up a major endorsement in the last week.

“I am so proud to have Governor Whitmer on this team. Who’s also saying I can win in a toss up seat this November. We have to remember the stakes are really high," Stevens said.

On a personal note, Stevens said, “My parents are my best friends. We are going for walks together. Driving around town where we can. In all seasons. Just enjoying life a little bit. Yeah. And a Tigers game of course. My dad and I love going to that stadium.”

