One-on-one with Mike Rogers on his campaign for U.S. Senate

7 News Detroit is sitting down with Democratic candidates and the Republican candidate running to fill Senator Gary Peters' open Senate seat.

Mike Rogers is the presumptive Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, and is hoping to win the seat currently held by Sen. Gary Peters.

Rogers is a U.S. Army veteran, a former FBI agent and former U.S. congressman. He said he's running to work with President Donald Trump and help bring change to Washington.

Sitting down to discuss key issues facing our state, Rogers tells me that Michigan faces major challenges demanding a new approach.

“30,000 lost manufacturing jobs. Our median wage has gone down. We’ve lost defense industrial base work," he said. “We’ve had two Democrats representing Michigan in the Senate for 32 years. Democrats have been in charge in Lansing for the better part of a decade.”

Watch our full interview with Mike Rogers in the video below

One-on-one with Mike Rogers, the presumptive Republican nominee for U.S. Senate

When it comes to high prices & our economy, he said he can deliver more jobs and help lower our day-to-day cost of living. Rogers is also a former Chrysler factory worker.

“Energy has to be cheaper. We see that every month in our utilities and certainly when you fill up your gas tank. We need to unleash American energy on that problem," he said.

He tells me his ability to work with the president is another major reason he can deliver results on education.

“We are in trouble. We have now gone down to 45th on the list in relation to the rest of the country. Over 60% of fourth graders can’t read," Rogers said.

Rogers comes from a family of teachers and supports more choice for kids, more parental engagement, and reading assessments in third grade.

“This is where the federal government can help the school system here, make sure that before they show up in the fourth grade they are ready to learn," he said.

On healthcare, he believes our system can be improved, but does not support free healthcare for all.

“What do you think we can do better on health care?” I asked.

“What we need to do is start getting artificial costs out of healthcare, the fact that the denial rate since ACA went into effect went up is wrong. We need to empower doctors to make sure they are making the decisions, not the insurance companies," he said.

“AI and data centers. On that issue, what is your view?" I asked.

"It has to be local control. You can’t force these things down people’s throat. Number one. Number two you can’t allow the community to bear the cost of increased energy usage. It won’t work," he said.

He also advocates for using data center tax revenue to help pay down property taxes of those in the community.

On the war in Iran, and Israel's war following Oct. 7, Rogers said, "I believe that we should support the only democratically-elected ally we have in the Middle East," he said. “I want the Iran war over as quickly as possible, I have said, 'listen we have to make sure they can’t get a nuclear weapon or control the Strait of Hormuz, unless Americans want to pay $8 a gallon for gas.'"

Lastly, on tackling division, Rogers said he can work with anyone in Washington for the benefit of the people.

“When I was in Congress, I was labeled one of the most bipartisan members of Congress on hard issues because I know how to put those coalitions together. I know how to get it done," he said.

A proud husband and father of two adult children, Rogers shared that his son just graduated the Naval Academy and his daughter is pursuing a career in occupational therapy working with children who have autism.

“We like to have good family time when we can get it, which is always a challenge given all of our professions," he said.