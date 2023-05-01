One woman dead, two others injured following shooting near MGM in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — One woman is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting near MGM in Detroit.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday leading to several freeway closures as police searched for shell casing in the area. 7 Action News reporter Peter Maxwell was on the scene and says he counted at least 29 crime scene markers on the ground.

At the time the conditions of the two other shooting victims is unknown. According to family members, the victims drove themselves to Detroit Receiving Hospital for their injuries.

Police searched their Jeep Cherokee that was left outside as they received treatment inside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.