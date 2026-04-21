DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ongoing work on Telegraph Road in Dearborn has been causing delays and big traffic backups for drivers, especially those who are trying to get to the airport.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Ongoing construction work on Telegraph causing delays, traffic backups for drivers

There have been lane and ramp closures on both sides of Telegraph, near US-12 and Michigan Avenue, last Monday. And this morning, we are hearing from frustrated drivers and businesses who are dealing with all these orange barrels.

On northbound and southbound Telegraph, only one lane is open until late summer for bridge work and concrete repair.

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Westbound Michigan Avenue is also down to one lane until late summer. Additionally, the ramps at NB/SB Telegraph to WB Michigan and WB Michigan to SB Telegraph are closed until late summer.

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All of this road work is causing some drivers and businesses to be frustrated, as we’re just over a month away from Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer. And to make matters worse, this area is currently seeing increased traffic because of the ramp closures from the Southfield Freeway to get to I-94.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is doing bridge work and making concrete repairs on the westbound side of the Michigan Avenue overpass that goes across Telegraph Road in Dearborn.

They say they don’t want a lot of weight on the bridge during repairs. So, heavy machinery has to sit on Telegraph Road while the work is being done. That’s the reason for the ramp closures and lane reductions that Ali mentioned.

We talked to a restaurant owner and a DoorDash driver about how they feel regarding all of this road work.

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“At lunch time, people are trying to get, you know, they gotta get back to work or whatever it is. And, when you’re stuck outside for 30 minutes from…to get from Ford Road over to here, it’s gonna affect your business," said Peter Mourtos, a co-owner of Rex's Golden Grill. "I mean, DoorDash, luckily, you know, you see a driver in and out. It helps. But, yeah, I mean, it’s everybody’s business around here, even the car dealers.”

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“Make sure I gotta be safe while they drive because you don’t know what can happen because, you know, they fixing the roads and stuff mostly," said Royce Robertson, a Romulus resident and DoorDash driver. "And mostly, be aware of your surroundings every time because if you don’t, then you’ll cause an accident.”

Of course, drivers and businesses in the area will have to deal with it for a while. MDOT anticipates finishing repairs in late August or early September.

