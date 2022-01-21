Online betting & casinos generated nearly $4 billion in wagers its first year in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan online casinos and sports betting is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend. Internet casinos and sports betting had $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021, and experts say it will continue to grow.

The launch was a success from the beginning, and Michigan became the third state in the country to bring in more than $1 billion in online gaming revenue.

In December, revenue grew $3.9 million per day compared to $3.6 million over the first 30 days of November.

On the day of the launch on Jan. 22, 2021, ten apps went live, including some from FanDuel, DraftKings, MGM and Barstool.

Matt Schoch is an analyst with PlayMichigan.com, a website that covers gaming in the state. He said to expect online gaming and sports betting to grow in 2022.

"This is a thing that will continue to grow especially over the first few years. More and more people will get into it. More and more people will get multiple accounts," he said.

Taking a look at the numbers, there were $3.97 billion in online and retail waters, $319.5 million in gross revenue, $3.7 billion in online wagers and it generated $292.2 million in revenue, according to PlayMichigan.com.

Schoch said with the good comes the bad, and that's gambling addictions. Online gambling means you can do it from the comfort of your home.

"People will get addicted. There will be social problems that come along with it. So the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services doing what they can with the Michigan gaming control board. operators mandated to do things," Schoch said.

The state is keeping an eye on it. According to the MDHHS, over 300 people were admitted for gambling addiction in 2020.

The apps and online services also have player limits and self-exclusion where you can take action and ban yourself from playing.

Dave Murley, the deputy director of online gaming and legal affairs for the Michigan Control Board, also reminds people of the helpline.

"A person can call us. They can call the department of health and human services their gambling addiction line. They then can try and get that person in contact with the treatment the person calling with the treatment they need," he said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from gambling addiction and needs help, you can call 1-800-270-7117.

