Opening statements expected to begin Thursday in trial of Jennifer Crumbley

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday in the trial for Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter.

A jury was seated on Wednesday after a second day of selection.

Jennifer and her husband, James, are each facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter. The shooting in November 2021 killed four students and injured seven others – six students and a teacher.

During opening statements, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. 7 Action News plans to live-stream the trial. There are 12 jurors and five alternates – 10 women and seven men.

In a second day of questioning from attorneys, jurors were asked about their personal views on guns, parenting, social media and media coverage.

Several were dismissed for telling the court they either had health issues, pre-paid travel or were unable to set aside their personal biases and limit decisions to evidence presented in court.

“Without accountability, you aren’t going to force any kind of change," Steve St. Juliana said. He's the father of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, who was one of the four students killed.

As the trial moves forward, jurors have been told to avoid watching news reports, going on social media and discussing the case with anyone.

On Wednesday, multiple prospective jurors admitted the tragedy that took lives of Hana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling has weighed heavily on them as parents.

Prosecutors say the rampage could have been prevented by the Crumbleys. They plan to show video footage from inside the school and inside a gun range, including the purchase of ammunition.

Also to be presented are Jennifer's phone records and social media information.

Prosecutors allege gross negligence in allowing the shooter to gain access to a gun and ignoring cries for help making the tragedy foreseeable.

A gag order remains, preventing attorneys on both sides from speaking with media.

The shooter, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison, has also not asked to testify against his parents, despite a motion requesting he be ordered to.

The trial for James Crumbley is expected to begin on March 5.

