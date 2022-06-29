OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Marine deputies will be out on county lakes as part of Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign to help reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and deaths on the water.

A popular destination for water sports, Oakland County has 450 lakes and 83,000 registered boats, the most of any county in Michigan.

“We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one,” Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard said.

“We know the fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families. No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. There is only a downside for taking this kind of risk. Protect yourself, your family and your friends,” Bouchard added.

With more than 45 part-time Marine Deputies, the largest in the state, Oakland County’s Marine division deputies are trained to quickly respond to emergencies on any of the county’s lakes. The unit also includes 13 full-time, highly trained deputies. They are trained to dive in any weather or water condition.

Launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, Operation Dry Water, is a partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, local, state and federal law enforcement.

Alcohol use, the U.S. Coast Guard says, is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents and was listed as the leading factor in 23 percent of deaths.

In every state, it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including canoes and rowboats.

Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion are stressors common to the boating environment. They intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications.