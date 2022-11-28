Operation Santa: United States Postal Service opens letter adoption

(WXYZ) — You can help create the holiday magic for families and children this season.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday that they have opened letter adoption for Operation Santa this year.

If you're in a position to give, you can read through letters sent to Santa and adopt one at USPSOperationSanta.com.

According to the USPS, this is the 110th year of the program.

If you'd like to adopt a letter, you'll have to register and have your identity verified; once you select a letter, you'll be given instructions on how to ship the gifts.

The last day to adopt letters is December 19.