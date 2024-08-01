Community Comment: ARISE Detroit, MI Central, Draft impact & Forgotten Harvest

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to see what you, our loyal viewers, have on your mind. Our Channel 7 Editorial encouraging people to register for ARISE Detroit’s 18th annual Neighborhoods Day prompted these reactions.

Tracy Bonhart said:

“Neighborhoods Day gets bigger and better every year. I’ve participated in several of them. Love the way it has grown!”

Another viewer wrote:

“Detroit is the talk of nation these days. Everyone is watching our comeback so it’s even more important to keep our city clean.”

- Lydia Lyons

Our station Editorial about the revitalization of Michigan Central Station triggered this comment. Murali Sarma wrote:

“Well written editorial piece in today encompassing all aspects of the people and efforts involved in resurrecting this amazing landmark. Thank you!”

Our Editorial sharing the economic impact of this year’s NFL Draft in Detroit, caused Facebook Likes/Loves from several locations outside of Southeast Michigan. For example, they came from Denver, Colorado; Lexington, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California; Buffalo, New York; Westfield, New Jersey; Arlington and Houston, Texas. It looks like everyone is now familiar with the Detroit Lions and the Motor City’s NFL Draft success.

William Dixon wrote:

“The Detroit NFL Draft has now set the stage for the Lions to win the NFC Championship this year and make their first appearance in the Super Bowl. My fingers are crossed.”

So are ours, Mr. Dixon!

And finally, this observation about our Editorial calling for the need to help hunger in this region. K.S. Rudolph said:

“Thank you, Forgotten Harvest, for doing an outstanding job providing healthy food to people who need it. “

Thanks for writing and watching. I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: August 1 - 4, 2024