Community Comment: Auto Show, Mackinac & Wright Museum

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to share our soap box with you, our Channel 7 viewers. Our recent station editorial about the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show prompted these reactions. Lionel Johnson wrote:

“I can’t wait. This is our time of year to shine and show the world what we do best in the Motor City. “

Von McDaniel said:

The 2022 North American International Auto Show was a depressing Ghost Town.

Dave Cook responded:

“Hopefully, for the rest of us, you don’t come this year.”

John Spagnuolo asked:

“People still go to this?”

Absolutely, John. Downtown Detroit will be packed with out-of-town visitors and Michiganders checking out the latest automobility over the next several days.

And, because we received so many responses to our recent editorial about Mackinac Island winning another top travel award, we’ll share a couple more.

Linda Rennie sent in this comment:

“50+ years ago, our class at school took us for our last day of school. Have been there several times since. Love it!”

Christine Thompson chimed in:

“We try to go every summer for the Lilac Festival. Never disappoints!”

And finally, we received a nice email from Stephanie Wright Griggs, daughter of the late Dr. Charles H. Wright. She wanted to remind everyone around Detroit that in celebration of her father’s birthday, the Friends Committee of the Wright Museum is dedicating the month of September to getting new or renewing museum memberships.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: September 14 -17, 2023