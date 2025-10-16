Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsOpinion

Actions

Community Comment: Auto show, voting options & Detroit's race for mayor

Community Comment on Detroit Auto Show, voting, and mayoral debate
Community Comment on Autos, Voting, Debate
Community Comment on Autos, Voting, Debate
Detroit Auto Show editorial
Voting
DETROIT MAYORAL DEBATE
Posted
and last updated

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up on our viewer mail. Our editorial about plans for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show prompted these comments. Willie Biggs wrote:

“Let’s hope the energy of the show returns.” Dayna Howard said:

“The announcement that four of the major automakers will participate in next year’s Detroit Auto Show is a very big and positive commitment.Thank you, GM, Ford, Toyota, and Stellantis, for supporting one the world’s most important shows.”

Another viewer added:

“I’m so glad it’s a winter show again.”
-          G. Brennan

Our editorial reminding Michiganders about their voting options for the upcoming November 4th General Election triggered opinions.

Greg Green wrote:

“There should be only one day voting.”

But another viewer sees it differently. She writes:

“Thank you, Channel 7, for the reminders.Absentee voting, early voting, and same day registration and voting, make the process as easy as using your ATM card 24 hours a day. “
-          Jen Adams

Another viewer said:

“Thanks for posting the non-partisan voting information guide links. Everything you need to know is there. One stop shopping!”

-          Reuben M.

Our editorial encouraging people to watch the Detroit Mayoral Debate we hosted got a two-word response from Mike Thorpe:

“No brainer.”

And finally, we received this email from Paul Lipson about a recent Spotlight program. He wrote:

“Your recent program with Metroparks, Joe Louis Greenway, and Belle Isle (Conservancy) was great! When people come to visit us, I take them to Detroit.”
Good for you, Mr. Lipson!

Thanks for writing.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: October 16 - 19, 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Sports

Watch the Detroit Lions on 7!