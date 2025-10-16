Community Comment: Auto show, voting options & Detroit's race for mayor

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up on our viewer mail. Our editorial about plans for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show prompted these comments. Willie Biggs wrote:

“Let’s hope the energy of the show returns.” Dayna Howard said:

“The announcement that four of the major automakers will participate in next year’s Detroit Auto Show is a very big and positive commitment.Thank you, GM, Ford, Toyota, and Stellantis, for supporting one the world’s most important shows.”

Another viewer added:

“I’m so glad it’s a winter show again.”

- G. Brennan

Our editorial reminding Michiganders about their voting options for the upcoming November 4th General Election triggered opinions.

Greg Green wrote:

“There should be only one day voting.”

But another viewer sees it differently. She writes:

“Thank you, Channel 7, for the reminders.Absentee voting, early voting, and same day registration and voting, make the process as easy as using your ATM card 24 hours a day. “

- Jen Adams

Another viewer said:

“Thanks for posting the non-partisan voting information guide links. Everything you need to know is there. One stop shopping!”

- Reuben M.

Our editorial encouraging people to watch the Detroit Mayoral Debate we hosted got a two-word response from Mike Thorpe:

“No brainer.”

And finally, we received this email from Paul Lipson about a recent Spotlight program. He wrote:

“Your recent program with Metroparks, Joe Louis Greenway, and Belle Isle (Conservancy) was great! When people come to visit us, I take them to Detroit.”

Good for you, Mr. Lipson!

Thanks for writing.

