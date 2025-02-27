Community Comment: Books, Black history, Detroit Auto Show & Tom Izzo

WXYZ DETROIT — Our station editorial about our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign prompted these comments. Michelle Moy wrote:

“If you give a child a banned book, you are in violation of enabling them to think for themselves and have empathy for others.”

Reavenna Smith said:

“Give them a book so they can get away from electronics.”

Our station editorial about Black History Month encouraged Wanda White to write:

“I would love to see Dr. Charles H. Wright be recognized in Black History Month because he was the one who started the Charles H. Wright Museum.”

Cora Ryan offered this thought?

“What’s wrong with plain old American history?”

Charles Morgan replied with one word:

“Truth!”

Todd Priest said this in response to critics of Black History Month:

“I’m a die-hard conservative and despise lefties but this shouldn’t be a big deal at all.”

Carmen Denise Epps-Brooks said:

“Happy Black History Month!”

This comment came in about our return of the winter Detroit Auto Show editorial:

“Should have never moved it to begin with. Good luck!”

- Al Jordan, Jr.

Hundreds of people liked our editorial honoring Michigan State University Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo. Here’s a glimpse of the many people who said:

“Congratulations!”

- Ralph Policelli

- Loreatha Daniels

- June Kilmer

- Cynthia Dywiak

And finally, this email from Barb Frey, MSU Class of 1965 and 1967:

“Thank you so much for your wonderful editorial about Coach Izzo. As a Spartan since birth, I often feel sometimes our local TV sports coverage treats U of M like the 'local university. We who bleed Green are so fortunate to have a man like Tom Izzo represent our university.”

Thanks for writing and watching!

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: February 28, 2025



